Alpine Hsg Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.65 crore, up 21.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.65 crore in December 2018 up 21.62% from Rs. 7.12 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2018 down 18.79% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2018 down 17.86% from Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2017.

Alpine Hsg EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.54 in December 2017.

Alpine Hsg shares closed at 19.00 on January 28, 2015 (NSE)