Alphalogic Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore, up 37.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore in March 2023 up 37.75% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2023 up 7.42% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2023 up 3.9% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022.

Alphalogic Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2022.

Alphalogic Tech shares closed at 39.52 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.46% returns over the last 6 months and 82.96% over the last 12 months.