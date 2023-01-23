Alphalogic Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore, up 71.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alphalogic Techsys are:Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore in December 2022 up 71.09% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 up 25.18% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2022 up 12% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.
Alphalogic Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2021.
|Alphalogic Tech shares closed at 38.30 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 50.79% returns over the last 6 months and 36.30% over the last 12 months.
|Alphalogic Techsys
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.07
|1.05
|0.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.07
|1.05
|0.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.08
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.38
|0.54
|0.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.62
|0.43
|0.15
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.16
|0.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.83
|0.59
|0.74
|Interest
|0.08
|0.04
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.75
|0.55
|0.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.75
|0.55
|0.57
|Tax
|0.20
|0.14
|0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.55
|0.41
|0.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.55
|0.41
|0.44
|Equity Share Capital
|17.57
|16.93
|10.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.16
|0.12
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|0.16
|0.12
|0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.16
|0.12
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|0.16
|0.12
|0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited