    Alphalogic Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore, up 71.09% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 07:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alphalogic Techsys are:Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore in December 2022 up 71.09% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 up 25.18% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2022 up 12% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.
    Alphalogic Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2021.Alphalogic Tech shares closed at 38.30 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 50.79% returns over the last 6 months and 36.30% over the last 12 months.
    Alphalogic Techsys
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.071.050.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.071.050.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.080.03
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.380.540.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.620.430.15
    Other Income0.210.160.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.830.590.74
    Interest0.080.040.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.750.550.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.750.550.57
    Tax0.200.140.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.550.410.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.550.410.44
    Equity Share Capital17.5716.9310.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.160.120.21
    Diluted EPS0.160.120.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.160.120.21
    Diluted EPS0.160.120.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
