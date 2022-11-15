Alphalogic Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.14 crore, up 871.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.14 crore in September 2022 up 871.05% from Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2022 up 175.01% from Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.85 crore in September 2022 up 1162.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

Alphalogic Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in September 2021.

Alphalogic Tech shares closed at 38.95 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 63.66% returns over the last 6 months and 88.44% over the last 12 months.