Alphalogic Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.41 crore, up 136.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.41 crore in June 2023 up 136.59% from Rs. 3.98 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2023 up 0.63% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2023 down 22.07% from Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2022.

Alphalogic Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.44 in June 2022.

Alphalogic Tech shares closed at 47.61 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.88% returns over the last 6 months and 35.64% over the last 12 months.