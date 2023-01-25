Alphalogic Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.50 crore, up 28.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.50 crore in December 2022 up 28.32% from Rs. 4.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2022 up 71.21% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2021.