    Alphalogic Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.50 crore, up 28.32% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alphalogic Techsys are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.50 crore in December 2022 up 28.32% from Rs. 4.28 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2022 up 71.21% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2021.

    Alphalogic Techsys
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.504.144.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.504.144.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.062.253.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.280.25--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.340.280.06
    Depreciation0.030.030.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.780.690.45
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.560.640.26
    Other Income0.270.180.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.830.820.92
    Interest0.120.120.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.710.700.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.710.700.70
    Tax0.440.180.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.270.520.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.270.520.53
    Minority Interest-0.35----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.920.520.53
    Equity Share Capital17.5716.9310.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.370.150.26
    Diluted EPS0.360.150.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.370.150.26
    Diluted EPS0.360.150.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited