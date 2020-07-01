Alphageo Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 63.61 crore, down 63.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alphageo (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 63.61 crore in March 2020 down 63.78% from Rs. 175.63 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.19 crore in March 2020 down 144.74% from Rs. 25.02 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.30 crore in March 2020 down 115.84% from Rs. 46.08 crore in March 2019.
Alphageo shares closed at 186.60 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 9.86% returns over the last 6 months and -54.90% over the last 12 months.
|Alphageo (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|63.61
|65.16
|175.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|63.61
|65.16
|175.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.41
|3.51
|7.79
|Depreciation
|6.56
|6.73
|6.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|67.14
|47.11
|123.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.51
|7.81
|38.06
|Other Income
|0.65
|1.34
|1.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.86
|9.14
|39.37
|Interest
|0.48
|0.44
|0.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.33
|8.70
|38.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.33
|8.70
|38.45
|Tax
|-3.14
|1.94
|13.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.19
|6.76
|25.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.19
|6.76
|25.02
|Equity Share Capital
|6.36
|6.36
|6.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-17.59
|10.62
|39.30
|Diluted EPS
|-17.59
|10.62
|39.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-17.59
|10.62
|39.30
|Diluted EPS
|-17.59
|10.62
|39.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:15 am