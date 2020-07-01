Alphageo Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 63.61 crore, down 63.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.61 crore in March 2020 down 63.78% from Rs. 175.63 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.19 crore in March 2020 down 144.74% from Rs. 25.02 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.30 crore in March 2020 down 115.84% from Rs. 46.08 crore in March 2019.

Alphageo shares closed at 186.60 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 9.86% returns over the last 6 months and -54.90% over the last 12 months.