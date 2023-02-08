 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alphageo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.63 crore, down 68.92% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 04:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alphageo (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.63 crore in December 2022 down 68.92% from Rs. 14.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.48 crore in December 2022 up 656.03% from Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.01 crore in December 2022 up 2208.97% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.

Alphageo (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.63 1.26 14.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.63 1.26 14.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.09 2.51 3.87
Depreciation 2.57 2.63 3.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.80 3.28 10.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.83 -7.16 -3.05
Other Income 19.27 2.51 0.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.44 -4.65 -2.33
Interest 0.05 0.04 0.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.39 -4.69 -2.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.39 -4.69 -2.50
Tax 3.91 -1.27 -0.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.48 -3.43 -2.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.48 -3.43 -2.06
Equity Share Capital 6.36 6.36 6.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.04 -5.39 -3.25
Diluted EPS 18.04 -5.39 -3.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.04 -5.39 -3.25
Diluted EPS 18.04 -5.39 -3.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited