Alphageo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.63 crore, down 68.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.63 crore in December 2022 down 68.92% from Rs. 14.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.48 crore in December 2022 up 656.03% from Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.01 crore in December 2022 up 2208.97% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.