Alphageo Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 91.89 crore, down 11.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.89 crore in December 2018 down 11.3% from Rs. 103.59 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.68 crore in December 2018 down 22.58% from Rs. 13.79 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.66 crore in December 2018 down 19.71% from Rs. 29.47 crore in December 2017.

Alphageo EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.78 in December 2018 from Rs. 21.78 in December 2017.

Alphageo shares closed at 430.55 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -34.38% returns over the last 6 months and -50.17% over the last 12 months.