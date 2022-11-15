Alphageo Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.26 crore, down 37.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.26 crore in September 2022 down 37.97% from Rs. 2.03 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.85 crore in September 2022 up 44.64% from Rs. 6.95 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.17 crore in September 2022 up 11.79% from Rs. 2.46 crore in September 2021.

Alphageo shares closed at 272.85 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.76% returns over the last 6 months and -21.41% over the last 12 months.