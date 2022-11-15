 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alphageo Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.26 crore, down 37.97% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alphageo (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.26 crore in September 2022 down 37.97% from Rs. 2.03 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.85 crore in September 2022 up 44.64% from Rs. 6.95 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.17 crore in September 2022 up 11.79% from Rs. 2.46 crore in September 2021.

Alphageo shares closed at 272.85 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.76% returns over the last 6 months and -21.41% over the last 12 months.

Alphageo (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.26 45.94 2.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.26 45.94 2.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.57 4.58 2.07
Depreciation 2.91 3.02 6.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.37 29.56 3.33
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.60 8.79 -9.82
Other Income 2.52 0.82 0.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.08 9.61 -8.91
Interest 0.04 0.30 0.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.12 9.31 -9.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.12 9.31 -9.09
Tax -1.27 2.50 -2.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.85 6.81 -6.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.85 6.81 -6.96
Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.85 6.81 -6.95
Equity Share Capital 6.36 6.36 6.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.05 10.70 -10.93
Diluted EPS -6.05 10.70 -10.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.05 10.70 -10.93
Diluted EPS -6.05 10.70 -10.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

