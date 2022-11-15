English
    Alphageo Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.26 crore, down 37.97% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alphageo (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.26 crore in September 2022 down 37.97% from Rs. 2.03 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.85 crore in September 2022 up 44.64% from Rs. 6.95 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.17 crore in September 2022 up 11.79% from Rs. 2.46 crore in September 2021.

    Alphageo shares closed at 272.85 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.76% returns over the last 6 months and -21.41% over the last 12 months.

    Alphageo (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.2645.942.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.2645.942.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.574.582.07
    Depreciation2.913.026.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.3729.563.33
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.608.79-9.82
    Other Income2.520.820.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.089.61-8.91
    Interest0.040.300.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.129.31-9.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.129.31-9.09
    Tax-1.272.50-2.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.856.81-6.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.856.81-6.96
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.856.81-6.95
    Equity Share Capital6.366.366.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.0510.70-10.93
    Diluted EPS-6.0510.70-10.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.0510.70-10.93
    Diluted EPS-6.0510.70-10.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

