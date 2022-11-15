Alphageo Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.26 crore, down 37.97% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alphageo (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.26 crore in September 2022 down 37.97% from Rs. 2.03 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.85 crore in September 2022 up 44.64% from Rs. 6.95 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.17 crore in September 2022 up 11.79% from Rs. 2.46 crore in September 2021.
Alphageo shares closed at 272.85 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.76% returns over the last 6 months and -21.41% over the last 12 months.
|Alphageo (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.26
|45.94
|2.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.26
|45.94
|2.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.57
|4.58
|2.07
|Depreciation
|2.91
|3.02
|6.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.37
|29.56
|3.33
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.60
|8.79
|-9.82
|Other Income
|2.52
|0.82
|0.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.08
|9.61
|-8.91
|Interest
|0.04
|0.30
|0.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.12
|9.31
|-9.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.12
|9.31
|-9.09
|Tax
|-1.27
|2.50
|-2.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.85
|6.81
|-6.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.85
|6.81
|-6.96
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.85
|6.81
|-6.95
|Equity Share Capital
|6.36
|6.36
|6.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.05
|10.70
|-10.93
|Diluted EPS
|-6.05
|10.70
|-10.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.05
|10.70
|-10.93
|Diluted EPS
|-6.05
|10.70
|-10.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
