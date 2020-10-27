Alphageo Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, down 82.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alphageo (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in September 2020 down 82.88% from Rs. 4.80 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.71 crore in September 2020 up 57.79% from Rs. 23.00 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.85 crore in September 2020 up 87.21% from Rs. 22.28 crore in September 2019.
Alphageo shares closed at 154.85 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -11.39% returns over the last 6 months and -17.55% over the last 12 months.
|Alphageo (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.82
|--
|4.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.82
|--
|4.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.29
|2.25
|1.11
|Depreciation
|7.07
|7.00
|7.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.99
|10.96
|27.18
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.53
|-20.21
|-30.67
|Other Income
|0.61
|1.69
|1.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.92
|-18.53
|-29.45
|Interest
|0.26
|0.46
|0.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.18
|-18.99
|-30.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.18
|-18.99
|-30.18
|Tax
|-0.47
|-4.69
|-7.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.71
|-14.29
|-23.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.71
|-14.29
|-23.01
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9.71
|-14.29
|-23.00
|Equity Share Capital
|6.36
|6.36
|6.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.25
|-22.46
|-36.14
|Diluted EPS
|-15.25
|-22.46
|-36.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.25
|-22.46
|-36.14
|Diluted EPS
|-15.25
|-22.46
|-36.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 09:41 am