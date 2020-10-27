Alphageo Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, down 82.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in September 2020 down 82.88% from Rs. 4.80 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.71 crore in September 2020 up 57.79% from Rs. 23.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.85 crore in September 2020 up 87.21% from Rs. 22.28 crore in September 2019.

Alphageo shares closed at 154.85 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -11.39% returns over the last 6 months and -17.55% over the last 12 months.