Alphageo Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 63.61 crore, down 63.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.61 crore in March 2020 down 63.78% from Rs. 175.63 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.42 crore in March 2020 down 139.39% from Rs. 26.45 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.90 crore in March 2020 down 112.29% from Rs. 48.02 crore in March 2019.

Alphageo shares closed at 186.60 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 9.86% returns over the last 6 months and -54.90% over the last 12 months.