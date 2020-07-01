Alphageo Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 63.61 crore, down 63.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alphageo (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 63.61 crore in March 2020 down 63.78% from Rs. 175.63 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.42 crore in March 2020 down 139.39% from Rs. 26.45 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.90 crore in March 2020 down 112.29% from Rs. 48.02 crore in March 2019.
Alphageo shares closed at 186.60 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 9.86% returns over the last 6 months and -54.90% over the last 12 months.
|Alphageo (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|63.61
|65.16
|175.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|63.61
|65.16
|175.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.45
|3.56
|7.84
|Depreciation
|6.96
|7.06
|7.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|65.88
|46.57
|121.11
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.67
|7.97
|39.56
|Other Income
|0.82
|1.36
|1.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.86
|9.33
|40.90
|Interest
|0.48
|0.44
|0.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.34
|8.88
|39.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.34
|8.88
|39.98
|Tax
|-2.92
|1.97
|13.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.42
|6.91
|26.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.42
|6.91
|26.45
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-10.42
|6.91
|26.45
|Equity Share Capital
|6.36
|6.36
|6.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.36
|10.85
|41.56
|Diluted EPS
|-16.36
|10.85
|41.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.36
|10.85
|41.56
|Diluted EPS
|-16.36
|10.85
|41.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:13 am