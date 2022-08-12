 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alphageo Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.94 crore, down 42.87% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alphageo (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 45.94 crore in June 2022 down 42.87% from Rs. 80.42 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.81 crore in June 2022 down 53.54% from Rs. 14.66 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.63 crore in June 2022 down 52.77% from Rs. 26.74 crore in June 2021.

Alphageo EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.70 in June 2022 from Rs. 23.03 in June 2021.

Alphageo shares closed at 276.80 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.00% returns over the last 6 months and -12.74% over the last 12 months.

Alphageo (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 45.94 57.53 80.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 45.94 57.53 80.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.58 4.94 5.45
Depreciation 3.02 3.22 6.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.56 40.64 50.29
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.79 8.74 17.87
Other Income 0.82 1.44 2.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.61 10.18 19.93
Interest 0.30 0.43 0.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.31 9.75 19.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.31 9.75 19.64
Tax 2.50 2.98 4.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.81 6.77 14.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.81 6.77 14.66
Minority Interest 0.00 -- 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.81 6.77 14.66
Equity Share Capital 6.36 6.36 6.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.70 10.64 23.03
Diluted EPS 10.70 10.64 23.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.70 10.64 23.03
Diluted EPS 10.70 10.64 23.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:11 am
