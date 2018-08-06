Alphageo consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 130.53 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 130.53 189.43 114.94 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 130.53 189.43 114.94 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 6.72 9.94 5.45 Depreciation 8.48 8.59 8.25 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 86.76 125.18 76.47 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.56 45.72 24.78 Other Income 0.48 0.99 0.28 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.04 46.71 25.06 Interest 1.13 1.71 1.83 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.91 45.00 23.22 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 27.91 45.00 23.22 Tax 10.55 16.74 7.75 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.36 28.26 15.47 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.36 28.26 15.47 Minority Interest 0.00 -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 17.36 28.26 15.47 Equity Share Capital 6.36 6.36 6.36 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 27.27 44.65 24.43 Diluted EPS 27.27 44.65 24.43 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 27.27 44.65 24.43 Diluted EPS 27.27 44.65 24.43 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited