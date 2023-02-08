 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alphageo Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.63 crore, down 68.92% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alphageo (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.63 crore in December 2022 down 68.92% from Rs. 14.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.07 crore in December 2022 up 585.03% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.87 crore in December 2022 up 2106.17% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021.

Alphageo (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.63 1.26 14.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.63 1.26 14.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.18 2.57 3.93
Depreciation 2.85 2.91 3.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.87 3.37 11.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.27 -7.60 -3.42
Other Income 19.29 2.52 0.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.02 -5.08 -2.55
Interest 0.05 0.04 0.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.97 -5.12 -2.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.97 -5.12 -2.72
Tax 3.91 -1.27 -0.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.06 -3.85 -2.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.06 -3.85 -2.28
Minority Interest 0.01 0.00 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.07 -3.85 -2.28
Equity Share Capital 6.36 6.36 6.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.39 -6.05 -3.58
Diluted EPS 17.39 -6.05 -3.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.39 -6.05 -3.58
Diluted EPS 17.39 -6.05 -3.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited