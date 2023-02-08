Alphageo Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.63 crore, down 68.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.63 crore in December 2022 down 68.92% from Rs. 14.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.07 crore in December 2022 up 585.03% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.87 crore in December 2022 up 2106.17% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021.