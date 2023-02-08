English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Alphageo Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.63 crore, down 68.92% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alphageo (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.63 crore in December 2022 down 68.92% from Rs. 14.90 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.07 crore in December 2022 up 585.03% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.87 crore in December 2022 up 2106.17% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021.

    Alphageo (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.631.2614.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.631.2614.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.182.573.93
    Depreciation2.852.913.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.873.3711.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.27-7.60-3.42
    Other Income19.292.520.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.02-5.08-2.55
    Interest0.050.040.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.97-5.12-2.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.97-5.12-2.72
    Tax3.91-1.27-0.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.06-3.85-2.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.06-3.85-2.28
    Minority Interest0.010.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.07-3.85-2.28
    Equity Share Capital6.366.366.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.39-6.05-3.58
    Diluted EPS17.39-6.05-3.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.39-6.05-3.58
    Diluted EPS17.39-6.05-3.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited