Alphageo Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.63 crore, down 68.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.63 crore in December 2022 down 68.92% from Rs. 14.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.07 crore in December 2022 up 585.03% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.87 crore in December 2022 up 2106.17% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021.

Alphageo EPS has increased to Rs. 17.39 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.58 in December 2021.

Alphageo shares closed at 281.25 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.62% returns over the last 6 months and -20.82% over the last 12 months.