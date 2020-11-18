Alpa Labs Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.11 crore, down 1.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.11 crore in September 2020 down 1.72% from Rs. 23.51 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.29 crore in September 2020 up 133.89% from Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.61 crore in September 2020 up 102.33% from Rs. 1.29 crore in September 2019.

Alpa Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.47 in September 2019.

Alpa Labs shares closed at 36.20 on November 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 109.25% returns over the last 6 months and 118.07% over the last 12 months.