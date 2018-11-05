Alpa Labs Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15.91 crore, up 2.05% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 15.91 crore in September 2018 up 2.05% from Rs. 15.59 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2018 down 73.13% from Rs. 2.32 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in September 2018 down 62.24% from Rs. 2.94 crore in September 2017.

Alpa Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.30 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.10 in September 2017.

Alpa Labs shares closed at 28.80 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -23.10% returns over the last 6 months and -8.28% over the last 12 months.