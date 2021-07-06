Alpa Labs Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 24.99 crore, up 37.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.99 crore in March 2021 up 37.58% from Rs. 18.16 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2021 down 14.56% from Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.87 crore in March 2021 up 567.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2020.

Alpa Labs shares closed at 52.40 on July 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.35% returns over the last 6 months and 160.05% over the last 12 months.