Alpa Labs Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.16 crore, down 4.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.16 crore in March 2020 down 4.88% from Rs. 19.09 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2020 up 32.92% from Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2020 up 40.3% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2019.

Alpa Labs shares closed at 23.90 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 43.11% returns over the last 6 months and 24.48% over the last 12 months.