Alpa Labs Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.16 crore, down 4.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alpa Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.16 crore in March 2020 down 4.88% from Rs. 19.09 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2020 up 32.92% from Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2020 up 40.3% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2019.
Alpa Labs shares closed at 23.90 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 43.11% returns over the last 6 months and 24.48% over the last 12 months.
|Alpa Laboratories
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.16
|24.13
|19.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.16
|24.13
|19.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.02
|12.31
|11.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.79
|0.21
|0.26
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.25
|1.84
|1.72
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.29
|2.92
|3.83
|Depreciation
|0.33
|0.29
|0.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.49
|4.60
|5.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.50
|1.95
|-3.29
|Other Income
|0.77
|1.16
|2.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.73
|3.12
|-0.91
|Interest
|0.04
|0.03
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.77
|3.09
|-0.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.77
|3.09
|-0.98
|Tax
|1.00
|--
|1.65
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.77
|3.09
|-2.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.77
|3.09
|-2.63
|Equity Share Capital
|21.04
|21.04
|21.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.84
|1.47
|-1.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.84
|1.47
|-1.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.84
|1.47
|-1.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.84
|1.47
|-1.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 03:22 pm