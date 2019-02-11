Alpa Labs Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 25.96 crore, up 56.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.96 crore in December 2018 up 56.01% from Rs. 16.64 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2018 down 24.01% from Rs. 3.87 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2018 down 25.22% from Rs. 4.48 crore in December 2017.

Alpa Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.40 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.84 in December 2017.

Alpa Labs shares closed at 24.20 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.33% returns over the last 6 months and -31.54% over the last 12 months.