Alpa Labs Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.16 crore, up 15.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.16 crore in March 2023 up 15.88% from Rs. 25.16 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.65 crore in March 2023 up 233.2% from Rs. 3.49 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.53 crore in March 2023 up 237.15% from Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2022.

Alpa Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 2.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.70 in March 2022.

Alpa Labs shares closed at 62.65 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.58% returns over the last 6 months and -1.26% over the last 12 months.