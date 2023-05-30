English
    Alpa Labs Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.16 crore, up 15.88% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alpa Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.16 crore in March 2023 up 15.88% from Rs. 25.16 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.65 crore in March 2023 up 233.2% from Rs. 3.49 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.53 crore in March 2023 up 237.15% from Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2022.

    Alpa Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 2.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.70 in March 2022.

    Alpa Labs shares closed at 62.65 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.58% returns over the last 6 months and -1.26% over the last 12 months.

    Alpa Laboratories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.1627.3125.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.1627.3125.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.2214.9513.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.290.221.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.971.91-0.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.722.923.30
    Depreciation0.530.100.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.694.696.86
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.682.520.40
    Other Income-0.692.671.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.005.192.03
    Interest0.040.070.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.965.121.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.965.121.98
    Tax3.31--5.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.655.12-3.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.655.12-3.49
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.655.12-3.49
    Equity Share Capital21.0421.0421.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.122.43-1.70
    Diluted EPS2.122.43-1.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.122.43-1.70
    Diluted EPS2.122.43-1.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

