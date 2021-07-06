Alpa Labs Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 24.99 crore, up 37.58% Y-o-Y
July 06, 2021 / 07:25 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alpa Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.99 crore in March 2021 up 37.58% from Rs. 18.16 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2021 up 13.16% from Rs. 2.33 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2021 up 570% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2020.
Alpa Labs shares closed at 52.40 on July 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.36% returns over the last 6 months and 160.05% over the last 12 months.
|Alpa Laboratories
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.99
|33.16
|24.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.99
|33.16
|24.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.83
|14.99
|12.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.78
|0.81
|0.21
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.38
|4.06
|1.84
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.75
|3.73
|2.92
|Depreciation
|0.35
|0.31
|0.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.78
|6.65
|4.60
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.86
|2.62
|1.45
|Other Income
|0.66
|1.13
|1.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.53
|3.75
|2.61
|Interest
|0.01
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.52
|3.73
|2.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.52
|3.73
|2.58
|Tax
|3.54
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.02
|3.73
|2.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.02
|3.73
|2.58
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.02
|3.73
|2.58
|Equity Share Capital
|21.04
|21.04
|21.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.95
|1.77
|1.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.95
|1.77
|1.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.95
|1.77
|1.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.95
|1.77
|1.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited