Alpa Labs Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 24.99 crore, up 37.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.99 crore in March 2021 up 37.58% from Rs. 18.16 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2021 up 13.16% from Rs. 2.33 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2021 up 570% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2020.

Alpa Labs shares closed at 51.85 on July 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 32.95% returns over the last 6 months and 157.32% over the last 12 months.