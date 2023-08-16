Alpa Labs Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.43 crore, up 13.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.43 crore in June 2023 up 13.43% from Rs. 22.42 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.03 crore in June 2023 up 12.2% from Rs. 2.70 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.30 crore in June 2023 up 7.14% from Rs. 3.08 crore in June 2022.

Alpa Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.29 in June 2022.

Alpa Labs shares closed at 75.25 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.56% returns over the last 6 months and 20.30% over the last 12 months.