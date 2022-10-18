Alok Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,667.95 crore, down 10.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alok Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,667.95 crore in September 2022 down 10.97% from Rs. 1,873.45 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 191.05 crore in September 2022 down 156.37% from Rs. 74.52 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.07 crore in September 2022 down 88.57% from Rs. 123.07 crore in September 2021.
Alok Industries shares closed at 16.10 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.73% returns over the last 6 months and -39.70% over the last 12 months.
|
|Alok Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,667.95
|1,915.76
|1,873.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,667.95
|1,915.76
|1,873.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,104.51
|1,381.91
|1,293.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|94.47
|9.45
|20.24
|Power & Fuel
|201.76
|221.64
|198.97
|Employees Cost
|104.59
|110.84
|96.11
|Depreciation
|88.73
|89.21
|83.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|1.82
|1.93
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|159.44
|149.00
|145.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-85.55
|-48.11
|34.46
|Other Income
|10.89
|19.67
|5.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-74.66
|-28.44
|39.99
|Interest
|116.39
|114.01
|114.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-191.05
|-142.45
|-74.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-191.05
|-142.45
|-74.52
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-191.05
|-142.45
|-74.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-191.05
|-142.45
|-74.52
|Equity Share Capital
|496.53
|496.53
|496.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|-0.29
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|-0.29
|-0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|-0.29
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|-0.29
|-0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited