 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Alok Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,667.95 crore, down 10.97% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alok Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,667.95 crore in September 2022 down 10.97% from Rs. 1,873.45 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 191.05 crore in September 2022 down 156.37% from Rs. 74.52 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.07 crore in September 2022 down 88.57% from Rs. 123.07 crore in September 2021.

Alok Industries shares closed at 16.10 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.73% returns over the last 6 months and -39.70% over the last 12 months.

Alok Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,667.95 1,915.76 1,873.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,667.95 1,915.76 1,873.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,104.51 1,381.91 1,293.12
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 94.47 9.45 20.24
Power & Fuel 201.76 221.64 198.97
Employees Cost 104.59 110.84 96.11
Depreciation 88.73 89.21 83.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- 1.82 1.93
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 159.44 149.00 145.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -85.55 -48.11 34.46
Other Income 10.89 19.67 5.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -74.66 -28.44 39.99
Interest 116.39 114.01 114.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -191.05 -142.45 -74.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -191.05 -142.45 -74.52
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -191.05 -142.45 -74.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -191.05 -142.45 -74.52
Equity Share Capital 496.53 496.53 496.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.38 -0.29 -0.15
Diluted EPS -0.38 -0.29 -0.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.38 -0.29 -0.15
Diluted EPS -0.38 -0.29 -0.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Alok Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Weaving
first published: Oct 18, 2022 09:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.