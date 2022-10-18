Alok Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,667.95 crore, down 10.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,667.95 crore in September 2022 down 10.97% from Rs. 1,873.45 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 191.05 crore in September 2022 down 156.37% from Rs. 74.52 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.07 crore in September 2022 down 88.57% from Rs. 123.07 crore in September 2021.

Alok Industries shares closed at 16.10 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.73% returns over the last 6 months and -39.70% over the last 12 months.