Alok Industries Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,873.45 crore, up 137.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,873.45 crore in September 2021 up 137.8% from Rs. 787.84 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 74.52 crore in September 2021 down 101.68% from Rs. 4,442.94 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.07 crore in September 2021 up 142.42% from Rs. 290.10 crore in September 2020.

Alok Industries shares closed at 26.80 on October 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 31.70% returns over the last 6 months and 17.80% over the last 12 months.