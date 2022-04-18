Alok Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,965.37 crore, up 35.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alok Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,965.37 crore in March 2022 up 35.88% from Rs. 1,446.41 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.27 crore in March 2022 up 61.68% from Rs. 76.38 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 170.56 crore in March 2022 up 290.21% from Rs. 43.71 crore in March 2021.
Alok Industries shares closed at 27.65 on April 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.13% returns over the last 6 months and 32.93% over the last 12 months.
|
|Alok Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,965.37
|2,089.01
|1,446.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,965.37
|2,089.01
|1,446.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,450.55
|1,461.00
|1,066.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-135.31
|-32.68
|-194.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|174.21
|Employees Cost
|112.11
|98.99
|98.76
|Depreciation
|83.88
|83.54
|46.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|384.65
|359.54
|266.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|69.49
|118.62
|-11.34
|Other Income
|17.19
|12.29
|8.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|86.68
|130.91
|-2.66
|Interest
|115.95
|118.85
|115.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-29.27
|12.06
|-118.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-29.27
|12.06
|-118.18
|Tax
|--
|--
|-41.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-29.27
|12.06
|-76.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-29.27
|12.06
|-76.38
|Equity Share Capital
|496.53
|496.53
|496.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.02
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.02
|-0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.02
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.02
|-0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited