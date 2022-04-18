Alok Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,965.37 crore, up 35.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,965.37 crore in March 2022 up 35.88% from Rs. 1,446.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.27 crore in March 2022 up 61.68% from Rs. 76.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 170.56 crore in March 2022 up 290.21% from Rs. 43.71 crore in March 2021.

Alok Industries shares closed at 27.65 on April 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.13% returns over the last 6 months and 32.93% over the last 12 months.