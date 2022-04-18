 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alok Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,965.37 crore, up 35.88% Y-o-Y

Apr 18, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alok Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,965.37 crore in March 2022 up 35.88% from Rs. 1,446.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.27 crore in March 2022 up 61.68% from Rs. 76.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 170.56 crore in March 2022 up 290.21% from Rs. 43.71 crore in March 2021.

Alok Industries shares closed at 27.65 on April 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.13% returns over the last 6 months and 32.93% over the last 12 months.

Alok Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,965.37 2,089.01 1,446.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,965.37 2,089.01 1,446.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,450.55 1,461.00 1,066.92
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -135.31 -32.68 -194.60
Power & Fuel -- -- 174.21
Employees Cost 112.11 98.99 98.76
Depreciation 83.88 83.54 46.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 384.65 359.54 266.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 69.49 118.62 -11.34
Other Income 17.19 12.29 8.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 86.68 130.91 -2.66
Interest 115.95 118.85 115.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -29.27 12.06 -118.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -29.27 12.06 -118.18
Tax -- -- -41.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -29.27 12.06 -76.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -29.27 12.06 -76.38
Equity Share Capital 496.53 496.53 496.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 0.02 -0.15
Diluted EPS -0.06 0.02 -0.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 0.02 -0.15
Diluted EPS -0.06 0.02 -0.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Alok Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Weaving
first published: Apr 18, 2022 08:44 am
