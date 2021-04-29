Alok Industries Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,446.41 crore, up 102.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,446.41 crore in March 2021 up 102.85% from Rs. 713.04 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 76.38 crore in March 2021 down 104.68% from Rs. 1,632.76 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.71 crore in March 2021 up 117.71% from Rs. 246.79 crore in March 2020.

Alok Industries shares closed at 19.90 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given -9.34% returns over the last 6 months and 199.25% over the last 12 months.