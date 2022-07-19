Alok Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,915.76 crore, up 56.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,915.76 crore in June 2022 up 56.64% from Rs. 1,223.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 142.45 crore in June 2022 down 54.1% from Rs. 92.44 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.77 crore in June 2022 down 41.3% from Rs. 103.53 crore in June 2021.

Alok Industries shares closed at 21.10 on July 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -34.17% returns over the last 6 months and -23.13% over the last 12 months.