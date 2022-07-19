 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Alok Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,915.76 crore, up 56.64% Y-o-Y

Jul 19, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alok Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,915.76 crore in June 2022 up 56.64% from Rs. 1,223.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 142.45 crore in June 2022 down 54.1% from Rs. 92.44 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.77 crore in June 2022 down 41.3% from Rs. 103.53 crore in June 2021.

Alok Industries shares closed at 21.10 on July 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -34.17% returns over the last 6 months and -23.13% over the last 12 months.

Alok Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,915.76 1,965.37 1,223.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,915.76 1,965.37 1,223.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,381.91 1,450.55 872.66
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.45 -135.31 -112.01
Power & Fuel 221.64 -- 156.54
Employees Cost 110.84 112.11 87.71
Depreciation 89.21 83.88 82.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 1.82 -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 149.00 384.65 119.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -48.11 69.49 15.72
Other Income 19.67 17.19 5.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -28.44 86.68 21.04
Interest 114.01 115.95 113.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -142.45 -29.27 -92.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -142.45 -29.27 -92.44
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -142.45 -29.27 -92.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -142.45 -29.27 -92.44
Equity Share Capital 496.53 496.53 496.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.29 -0.06 -0.19
Diluted EPS -0.29 -0.06 -0.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.29 -0.06 -0.19
Diluted EPS -0.29 -0.06 -0.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Alok Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Weaving
first published: Jul 19, 2022 10:41 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.