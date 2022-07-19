Alok Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,915.76 crore, up 56.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alok Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,915.76 crore in June 2022 up 56.64% from Rs. 1,223.07 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 142.45 crore in June 2022 down 54.1% from Rs. 92.44 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.77 crore in June 2022 down 41.3% from Rs. 103.53 crore in June 2021.
Alok Industries shares closed at 21.10 on July 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -34.17% returns over the last 6 months and -23.13% over the last 12 months.
|
|Alok Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,915.76
|1,965.37
|1,223.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,915.76
|1,965.37
|1,223.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,381.91
|1,450.55
|872.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.45
|-135.31
|-112.01
|Power & Fuel
|221.64
|--
|156.54
|Employees Cost
|110.84
|112.11
|87.71
|Depreciation
|89.21
|83.88
|82.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1.82
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|149.00
|384.65
|119.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-48.11
|69.49
|15.72
|Other Income
|19.67
|17.19
|5.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-28.44
|86.68
|21.04
|Interest
|114.01
|115.95
|113.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-142.45
|-29.27
|-92.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-142.45
|-29.27
|-92.44
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-142.45
|-29.27
|-92.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-142.45
|-29.27
|-92.44
|Equity Share Capital
|496.53
|496.53
|496.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|-0.06
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|-0.06
|-0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|-0.06
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|-0.06
|-0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited