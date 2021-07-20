Alok Industries Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,223.07 crore, up 254.04% Y-o-Y
July 20, 2021 / 04:15 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alok Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,223.07 crore in June 2021 up 254.04% from Rs. 345.46 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 92.44 crore in June 2021 up 99.09% from Rs. 10,192.79 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.53 crore in June 2021 up 131.68% from Rs. 326.84 crore in June 2020.
Alok Industries shares closed at 27.45 on July 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.82% returns over the last 6 months and -9.41% over the last 12 months.
|Alok Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,223.07
|1,446.41
|345.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,223.07
|1,446.41
|345.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|872.66
|1,066.92
|154.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-112.01
|-194.60
|-45.42
|Power & Fuel
|156.54
|174.21
|--
|Employees Cost
|87.71
|98.76
|62.80
|Depreciation
|82.49
|46.37
|132.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|261.59
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|119.96
|266.09
|243.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.72
|-11.34
|-463.01
|Other Income
|5.32
|8.68
|4.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.04
|-2.66
|-458.85
|Interest
|113.48
|115.52
|115.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-92.44
|-118.18
|-574.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-8,262.87
|P/L Before Tax
|-92.44
|-118.18
|-8,837.46
|Tax
|--
|-41.80
|1,355.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-92.44
|-76.38
|-10,192.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-92.44
|-76.38
|-10,192.79
|Equity Share Capital
|496.53
|496.53
|221.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.15
|-46.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.15
|-21.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.15
|-46.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.15
|-21.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited