Alok Industries Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,223.07 crore, up 254.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,223.07 crore in June 2021 up 254.04% from Rs. 345.46 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 92.44 crore in June 2021 up 99.09% from Rs. 10,192.79 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.53 crore in June 2021 up 131.68% from Rs. 326.84 crore in June 2020.

Alok Industries shares closed at 27.45 on July 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.82% returns over the last 6 months and -9.41% over the last 12 months.