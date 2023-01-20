 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Alok Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,654.32 crore, down 20.81% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 01:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alok Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,654.32 crore in December 2022 down 20.81% from Rs. 2,089.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 241.43 crore in December 2022 down 2102.41% from Rs. 12.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 35.56 crore in December 2022 down 116.58% from Rs. 214.45 crore in December 2021.

Alok Industries shares closed at 14.40 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.18% returns over the last 6 months and -55.35% over the last 12 months.

Alok Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,654.32 1,667.95 2,089.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,654.32 1,667.95 2,089.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,119.66 1,104.51 1,461.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 156.81 94.47 -32.68
Power & Fuel -- 201.76 --
Employees Cost 102.55 104.59 98.99
Depreciation 88.51 88.73 83.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 313.70 159.44 359.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -126.91 -85.55 118.62
Other Income 2.84 10.89 12.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -124.07 -74.66 130.91
Interest 117.36 116.39 118.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -241.43 -191.05 12.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -241.43 -191.05 12.06
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -241.43 -191.05 12.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -241.43 -191.05 12.06
Equity Share Capital 496.53 496.53 496.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.49 -0.38 0.02
Diluted EPS -0.49 -0.38 0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.49 -0.38 0.02
Diluted EPS -0.49 -0.38 0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Alok Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Weaving
first published: Jan 20, 2023 01:11 pm