Alok Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,654.32 crore, down 20.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,654.32 crore in December 2022 down 20.81% from Rs. 2,089.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 241.43 crore in December 2022 down 2102.41% from Rs. 12.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 35.56 crore in December 2022 down 116.58% from Rs. 214.45 crore in December 2021.

Alok Industries shares closed at 14.40 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.18% returns over the last 6 months and -55.35% over the last 12 months.