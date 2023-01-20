Alok Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,654.32 crore, down 20.81% Y-o-Y
January 20, 2023 / 01:26 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alok Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,654.32 crore in December 2022 down 20.81% from Rs. 2,089.01 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 241.43 crore in December 2022 down 2102.41% from Rs. 12.06 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 35.56 crore in December 2022 down 116.58% from Rs. 214.45 crore in December 2021.
Alok Industries shares closed at 14.40 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.18% returns over the last 6 months and -55.35% over the last 12 months.
|Alok Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,654.32
|1,667.95
|2,089.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,654.32
|1,667.95
|2,089.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,119.66
|1,104.51
|1,461.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|156.81
|94.47
|-32.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|201.76
|--
|Employees Cost
|102.55
|104.59
|98.99
|Depreciation
|88.51
|88.73
|83.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|313.70
|159.44
|359.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-126.91
|-85.55
|118.62
|Other Income
|2.84
|10.89
|12.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-124.07
|-74.66
|130.91
|Interest
|117.36
|116.39
|118.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-241.43
|-191.05
|12.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-241.43
|-191.05
|12.06
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-241.43
|-191.05
|12.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-241.43
|-191.05
|12.06
|Equity Share Capital
|496.53
|496.53
|496.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|-0.38
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|-0.38
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|-0.38
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|-0.38
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited