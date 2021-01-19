Alok Industries Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,174.65 crore, up 42.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,174.65 crore in December 2020 up 42.4% from Rs. 824.87 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.75 crore in December 2020 up 84.83% from Rs. 189.46 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 146.74 crore in December 2020 up 515.34% from Rs. 35.33 crore in December 2019.

Alok Industries shares closed at 23.70 on January 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given -21.78% returns over the last 6 months and 777.78% over the last 12 months.