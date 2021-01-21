MARKET NEWS

Alok Industries Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,174.65 crore, up 42.4% Y-o-Y

January 21, 2021 / 09:47 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alok Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,174.65 crore in December 2020 up 42.4% from Rs. 824.87 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.75 crore in December 2020 up 84.83% from Rs. 189.46 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 146.74 crore in December 2020 up 515.34% from Rs. 35.33 crore in December 2019.

Alok Industries shares closed at 22.10 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given -27.06% returns over the last 6 months and 718.52% over the last 12 months.

Alok Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,174.65787.84824.87
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,174.65787.84824.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials677.97503.90517.55
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-26.11-78.2723.64
Power & Fuel146.53----
Employees Cost85.5665.2965.79
Depreciation52.9954.07136.42
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies--346.79--
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses150.78242.23255.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax86.93-346.17-174.38
Other Income6.822.002.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax93.75-344.17-171.75
Interest122.50126.4317.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-28.75-470.60-189.46
Exceptional Items--5,023.12--
P/L Before Tax-28.754,552.52-189.46
Tax--109.58--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-28.754,442.94-189.46
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-28.754,442.94-189.46
Equity Share Capital496.54496.541,368.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.0615.81-1.38
Diluted EPS-0.068.39-1.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.0615.81-1.38
Diluted EPS-0.068.39-1.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Alok Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Weaving
first published: Jan 21, 2021 09:22 am

