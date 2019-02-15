Alok Industries Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 675.68 crore, down 29.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 675.68 crore in December 2018 down 29.05% from Rs. 952.35 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,259.39 crore in December 2018 up 73.46% from Rs. 4,745.33 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 31.30 crore in December 2018 up 99.17% from Rs. 3,780.37 crore in December 2017.

Alok Industries shares closed at 3.30 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.26% returns over the last 6 months and -5.71% over the last 12 months.