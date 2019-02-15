Alok Industries Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 675.68 crore, down 29.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alok Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 675.68 crore in December 2018 down 29.05% from Rs. 952.35 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,259.39 crore in December 2018 up 73.46% from Rs. 4,745.33 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 31.30 crore in December 2018 up 99.17% from Rs. 3,780.37 crore in December 2017.
Alok Industries shares closed at 3.30 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.26% returns over the last 6 months and -5.71% over the last 12 months.
|
|Alok Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|675.68
|896.06
|952.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|675.68
|896.06
|952.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|506.10
|560.41
|597.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.27
|41.36
|76.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|61.68
|61.27
|70.09
|Depreciation
|136.87
|130.41
|126.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.22
|1.73
|3,721.51
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|210.15
|317.62
|291.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-243.61
|-216.74
|-3,931.70
|Other Income
|75.44
|1.65
|24.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-168.17
|-215.09
|-3,907.25
|Interest
|1,091.22
|1,151.62
|838.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1,259.39
|-1,366.71
|-4,745.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,259.39
|-1,366.71
|-4,745.33
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,259.39
|-1,366.71
|-4,745.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,259.39
|-1,366.71
|-4,745.33
|Equity Share Capital
|1,368.63
|1,368.63
|1,357.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.26
|-10.05
|-34.95
|Diluted EPS
|-9.26
|-10.05
|-34.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.26
|-10.05
|-34.95
|Diluted EPS
|-9.26
|-10.05
|-34.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited