 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Alok Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,698.58 crore, down 10.82% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alok Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,698.58 crore in September 2022 down 10.82% from Rs. 1,904.57 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 191.50 crore in September 2022 down 127.68% from Rs. 84.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.22 crore in September 2022 down 84% from Rs. 120.12 crore in September 2021.

Alok Industries shares closed at 16.10 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.73% returns over the last 6 months and -39.70% over the last 12 months.

Alok Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,698.58 1,971.52 1,904.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,698.58 1,971.52 1,904.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,137.42 1,371.79 1,305.70
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.96 1.21 1.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 76.50 41.98 18.92
Power & Fuel 211.94 230.54 202.67
Employees Cost 118.60 125.45 108.92
Depreciation 90.74 91.39 84.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- 4.18 2.07
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 164.41 149.47 150.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -101.99 -44.49 29.36
Other Income 30.47 20.50 5.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -71.52 -23.99 35.29
Interest 119.75 117.35 119.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -191.27 -141.34 -83.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -191.27 -141.34 -83.86
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -191.27 -141.34 -83.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -191.27 -141.34 -83.86
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.23 -0.24 -0.25
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -191.50 -141.58 -84.11
Equity Share Capital 496.53 496.53 496.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.39 -0.29 -0.17
Diluted EPS -0.39 -0.29 -0.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.39 -0.29 -0.17
Diluted EPS -0.39 -0.29 -0.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Alok Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Weaving
first published: Oct 18, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.