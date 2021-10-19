Alok Industries Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,904.57 crore, up 132.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,904.57 crore in September 2021 up 132.24% from Rs. 820.08 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 84.11 crore in September 2021 down 101.75% from Rs. 4,798.64 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.12 crore in September 2021 up 780.18% from Rs. 17.66 crore in September 2020.

Alok Industries shares closed at 26.70 on October 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 31.20% returns over the last 6 months and 17.11% over the last 12 months.