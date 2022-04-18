 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alok Industries Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,010.88 crore, up 37.09% Y-o-Y

Apr 18, 2022 / 08:52 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alok Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,010.88 crore in March 2022 up 37.09% from Rs. 1,466.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.76 crore in March 2022 up 94.65% from Rs. 500.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.36 crore in March 2022 up 9% from Rs. 159.97 crore in March 2021.

Alok Industries shares closed at 27.65 on April 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.13% returns over the last 6 months and 32.93% over the last 12 months.

Alok Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,010.88 2,129.60 1,466.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,010.88 2,129.60 1,466.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,482.00 1,480.55 1,071.48
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.47 2.75 1.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -153.50 -36.57 -191.44
Power & Fuel -- -- 176.88
Employees Cost 127.45 112.44 104.48
Depreciation 86.20 86.59 49.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 399.66 372.94 156.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.60 110.90 98.84
Other Income 20.56 12.87 11.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 88.16 123.77 110.65
Interest 115.46 123.62 115.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -27.30 0.15 -5.16
Exceptional Items -- -- -650.95
P/L Before Tax -27.30 0.15 -656.11
Tax -0.80 -- -156.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -26.50 0.15 -499.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -26.50 0.15 -499.84
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.26 -0.24 -0.27
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -26.76 -0.09 -500.11
Equity Share Capital 496.53 496.53 496.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 0.00 -1.01
Diluted EPS -0.05 -- -1.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 0.00 -1.01
Diluted EPS -0.05 -- -1.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
