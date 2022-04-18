Alok Industries Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,010.88 crore, up 37.09% Y-o-Y
April 18, 2022 / 08:52 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alok Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,010.88 crore in March 2022 up 37.09% from Rs. 1,466.82 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.76 crore in March 2022 up 94.65% from Rs. 500.11 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.36 crore in March 2022 up 9% from Rs. 159.97 crore in March 2021.
Alok Industries shares closed at 27.65 on April 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.13% returns over the last 6 months and 32.93% over the last 12 months.
|Alok Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,010.88
|2,129.60
|1,466.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,010.88
|2,129.60
|1,466.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,482.00
|1,480.55
|1,071.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.47
|2.75
|1.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-153.50
|-36.57
|-191.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|176.88
|Employees Cost
|127.45
|112.44
|104.48
|Depreciation
|86.20
|86.59
|49.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|399.66
|372.94
|156.11
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|67.60
|110.90
|98.84
|Other Income
|20.56
|12.87
|11.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|88.16
|123.77
|110.65
|Interest
|115.46
|123.62
|115.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-27.30
|0.15
|-5.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-650.95
|P/L Before Tax
|-27.30
|0.15
|-656.11
|Tax
|-0.80
|--
|-156.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-26.50
|0.15
|-499.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-26.50
|0.15
|-499.84
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.26
|-0.24
|-0.27
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-26.76
|-0.09
|-500.11
|Equity Share Capital
|496.53
|496.53
|496.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.00
|-1.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|--
|-1.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.00
|-1.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|--
|-1.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
