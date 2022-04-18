Alok Industries Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,010.88 crore, up 37.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,010.88 crore in March 2022 up 37.09% from Rs. 1,466.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.76 crore in March 2022 up 94.65% from Rs. 500.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.36 crore in March 2022 up 9% from Rs. 159.97 crore in March 2021.

Alok Industries shares closed at 27.65 on April 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.13% returns over the last 6 months and 32.93% over the last 12 months.