Alok Industries Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,466.82 crore, up 96.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,466.82 crore in March 2021 up 96.07% from Rs. 748.10 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 500.11 crore in March 2021 down 127.93% from Rs. 1,790.86 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.97 crore in March 2021 up 289.81% from Rs. 84.28 crore in March 2020.

Alok Industries shares closed at 19.90 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given -9.34% returns over the last 6 months and 199.25% over the last 12 months.