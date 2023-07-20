Alok Industries Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,410.25 crore, down 28.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,410.25 crore in June 2023 down 28.47% from Rs. 1,971.52 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 226.14 crore in June 2023 down 59.73% from Rs. 141.58 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.72 crore in June 2023 down 73.71% from Rs. 67.40 crore in June 2022.

Alok Industries shares closed at 16.00 on July 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.11% returns over the last 6 months and -20.20% over the last 12 months.