English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Alok Industries Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,410.25 crore, down 28.47% Y-o-Y

    July 20, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alok Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,410.25 crore in June 2023 down 28.47% from Rs. 1,971.52 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 226.14 crore in June 2023 down 59.73% from Rs. 141.58 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.72 crore in June 2023 down 73.71% from Rs. 67.40 crore in June 2022.

    Alok Industries shares closed at 16.00 on July 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.11% returns over the last 6 months and -20.20% over the last 12 months.

    Alok Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,410.251,561.501,971.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,410.251,561.501,971.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,005.991,184.071,371.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.1615.011.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-40.28-41.6041.98
    Power & Fuel190.38203.50230.54
    Employees Cost122.17129.43125.45
    Depreciation89.7492.2191.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies----4.18
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses118.52140.54149.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-77.43-161.66-44.49
    Other Income5.418.2220.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-72.02-153.44-23.99
    Interest153.86143.35117.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-225.88-296.79-141.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-225.88-296.79-141.34
    Tax--0.51--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-225.88-297.30-141.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-225.88-297.30-141.34
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.26-0.25-0.24
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-226.14-297.55-141.58
    Equity Share Capital496.53496.53496.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.46-0.60-0.29
    Diluted EPS-0.46-0.60-0.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.46-0.60-0.29
    Diluted EPS-0.46-0.60-0.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Alok Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Weaving
    first published: Jul 20, 2023 09:46 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!