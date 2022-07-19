 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alok Industries Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,971.52 crore, up 55.92% Y-o-Y

Jul 19, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alok Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,971.52 crore in June 2022 up 55.92% from Rs. 1,264.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 141.58 crore in June 2022 down 44.99% from Rs. 97.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.40 crore in June 2022 down 35.85% from Rs. 105.07 crore in June 2021.

Alok Industries shares closed at 21.10 on July 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -34.17% returns over the last 6 months and -23.13% over the last 12 months.

Alok Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,971.52 2,010.88 1,264.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,971.52 2,010.88 1,264.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,371.79 1,482.00 886.45
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.21 1.47 1.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 41.98 -153.50 -106.38
Power & Fuel 230.54 -- 159.60
Employees Cost 125.45 127.45 100.49
Depreciation 91.39 86.20 84.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 4.18 -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 149.47 399.66 123.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -44.49 67.60 14.98
Other Income 20.50 20.56 5.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -23.99 88.16 20.53
Interest 117.35 115.46 117.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -141.34 -27.30 -97.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -141.34 -27.30 -97.44
Tax -- -0.80 -0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -141.34 -26.50 -97.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -141.34 -26.50 -97.42
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.24 -0.26 -0.23
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -141.58 -26.76 -97.65
Equity Share Capital 496.53 496.53 496.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.29 -0.05 -0.20
Diluted EPS -0.29 -0.05 -0.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.29 -0.05 -0.20
Diluted EPS -0.29 -0.05 -0.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 19, 2022 10:41 am
