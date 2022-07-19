Alok Industries Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,971.52 crore, up 55.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,971.52 crore in June 2022 up 55.92% from Rs. 1,264.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 141.58 crore in June 2022 down 44.99% from Rs. 97.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.40 crore in June 2022 down 35.85% from Rs. 105.07 crore in June 2021.

Alok Industries shares closed at 21.10 on July 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -34.17% returns over the last 6 months and -23.13% over the last 12 months.