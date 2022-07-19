Alok Industries Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,971.52 crore, up 55.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alok Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,971.52 crore in June 2022 up 55.92% from Rs. 1,264.44 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 141.58 crore in June 2022 down 44.99% from Rs. 97.65 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.40 crore in June 2022 down 35.85% from Rs. 105.07 crore in June 2021.
Alok Industries shares closed at 21.10 on July 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -34.17% returns over the last 6 months and -23.13% over the last 12 months.
|
|Alok Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,971.52
|2,010.88
|1,264.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,971.52
|2,010.88
|1,264.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,371.79
|1,482.00
|886.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.21
|1.47
|1.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|41.98
|-153.50
|-106.38
|Power & Fuel
|230.54
|--
|159.60
|Employees Cost
|125.45
|127.45
|100.49
|Depreciation
|91.39
|86.20
|84.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|4.18
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|149.47
|399.66
|123.39
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-44.49
|67.60
|14.98
|Other Income
|20.50
|20.56
|5.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-23.99
|88.16
|20.53
|Interest
|117.35
|115.46
|117.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-141.34
|-27.30
|-97.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-141.34
|-27.30
|-97.44
|Tax
|--
|-0.80
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-141.34
|-26.50
|-97.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-141.34
|-26.50
|-97.42
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.24
|-0.26
|-0.23
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-141.58
|-26.76
|-97.65
|Equity Share Capital
|496.53
|496.53
|496.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|-0.05
|-0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|-0.05
|-0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|-0.05
|-0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|-0.05
|-0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited