    Alok Industries Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,971.52 crore, up 55.92% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alok Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,971.52 crore in June 2022 up 55.92% from Rs. 1,264.44 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 141.58 crore in June 2022 down 44.99% from Rs. 97.65 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.40 crore in June 2022 down 35.85% from Rs. 105.07 crore in June 2021.

    Alok Industries shares closed at 21.10 on July 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -34.17% returns over the last 6 months and -23.13% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Alok Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,971.522,010.881,264.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,971.522,010.881,264.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,371.791,482.00886.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.211.471.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks41.98-153.50-106.38
    Power & Fuel230.54--159.60
    Employees Cost125.45127.45100.49
    Depreciation91.3986.2084.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies4.18----
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses149.47399.66123.39
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-44.4967.6014.98
    Other Income20.5020.565.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-23.9988.1620.53
    Interest117.35115.46117.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-141.34-27.30-97.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-141.34-27.30-97.44
    Tax---0.80-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-141.34-26.50-97.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-141.34-26.50-97.42
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.24-0.26-0.23
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-141.58-26.76-97.65
    Equity Share Capital496.53496.53496.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.29-0.05-0.20
    Diluted EPS-0.29-0.05-0.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.29-0.05-0.20
    Diluted EPS-0.29-0.05-0.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Alok Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Weaving
    first published: Jul 19, 2022 10:41 am
