Alok Industries Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,264.44 crore, up 242.52% Y-o-Y
July 20, 2021 / 04:13 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alok Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,264.44 crore in June 2021 up 242.52% from Rs. 369.16 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 97.65 crore in June 2021 up 99.02% from Rs. 9,936.75 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.07 crore in June 2021 up 263.38% from Rs. 64.31 crore in June 2020.
Alok Industries shares closed at 27.45 on July 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.82% returns over the last 6 months and -9.41% over the last 12 months.
|Alok Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,264.44
|1,466.82
|369.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,264.44
|1,466.82
|369.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|886.45
|1,071.48
|162.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.37
|1.15
|0.42
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-106.38
|-191.44
|-47.69
|Power & Fuel
|159.60
|176.88
|--
|Employees Cost
|100.49
|104.48
|74.02
|Depreciation
|84.54
|49.32
|134.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|123.39
|156.11
|248.70
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.98
|98.84
|-203.26
|Other Income
|5.55
|11.81
|4.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20.53
|110.65
|-198.62
|Interest
|117.97
|115.81
|119.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-97.44
|-5.16
|-318.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-650.95
|-8,262.87
|P/L Before Tax
|-97.44
|-656.11
|-8,581.16
|Tax
|-0.02
|-156.27
|1,355.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-97.42
|-499.84
|-9,936.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-97.42
|-499.84
|-9,936.49
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.23
|-0.27
|-0.26
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-97.65
|-500.11
|-9,936.75
|Equity Share Capital
|496.53
|496.53
|221.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|-1.01
|-44.95
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|-1.01
|-21.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|-1.01
|-44.95
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|-1.01
|-21.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited