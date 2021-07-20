Alok Industries Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,264.44 crore, up 242.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,264.44 crore in June 2021 up 242.52% from Rs. 369.16 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 97.65 crore in June 2021 up 99.02% from Rs. 9,936.75 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.07 crore in June 2021 up 263.38% from Rs. 64.31 crore in June 2020.

Alok Industries shares closed at 27.45 on July 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.82% returns over the last 6 months and -9.41% over the last 12 months.