Alok Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,705.69 crore, down 19.91% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alok Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,705.69 crore in December 2022 down 19.91% from Rs. 2,129.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 249.83 crore in December 2022 down 277488.89% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 38.22 crore in December 2022 down 118.17% from Rs. 210.36 crore in December 2021.

Alok Industries shares closed at 14.40 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.18% returns over the last 6 months and -55.35% over the last 12 months.

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,705.69 1,698.58 2,129.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,705.69 1,698.58 2,129.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,151.27 1,137.42 1,480.55
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.92 0.96 2.75
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 146.53 76.50 -36.57
Power & Fuel -- 211.94 --
Employees Cost 118.25 118.60 112.44
Depreciation 90.57 90.74 86.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 331.12 164.41 372.94
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -132.97 -101.99 110.90
Other Income 4.18 30.47 12.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -128.79 -71.52 123.77
Interest 120.79 119.75 123.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -249.58 -191.27 0.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -249.58 -191.27 0.15
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -249.58 -191.27 0.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -249.58 -191.27 0.15
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.25 -0.23 -0.24
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -249.83 -191.50 -0.09
Equity Share Capital 496.53 496.53 496.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.50 -0.39 0.00
Diluted EPS -0.50 -0.39 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.50 -0.39 0.00
Diluted EPS -0.50 -0.39 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
