Alok Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,705.69 crore, down 19.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,705.69 crore in December 2022 down 19.91% from Rs. 2,129.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 249.83 crore in December 2022 down 277488.89% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 38.22 crore in December 2022 down 118.17% from Rs. 210.36 crore in December 2021.

Alok Industries shares closed at 14.40 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.18% returns over the last 6 months and -55.35% over the last 12 months.